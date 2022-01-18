RSVP for A Year in the Garden

press release: Time travel through each month of the year and get an in-depth look at the maintenance, design, research and everyday inner workings of Olbrich Botanical Gardens. What do we gardeners do in the winter anyway?! Start the year off with an overview of what's to come; this class will be filled with recommendations, tips, and tricks for all seasons!

Instructor: Katey Pratt, Olbrich Botanical Gardens

Tuesday, January 25, 6-7:30 p.m.

Registration Deadline: January 18

$20 / $16 member