Aaimon, DJ Matt Fanale

media release: ANTI/SOCIAL is a new club night curated by longtime DJ Matt Fanale (Caustic/Klack), celebrating dark, hard, sexy beats, including a special live performance this month from ∆AIMON.

$5 before 10PM/$8 after

https://aaimon.bandcamp.com/album/aimon

Join the Anti/Social Facebook group:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/154606049976500

The first...