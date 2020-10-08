ONLINE: Aaron Bobrow-Strain

media release: Dane Sanctuary Coalition Big Read: The Death and Life of Aida Hernandez by Aaron Bobrow-Strain

If you want to understand, listen to the stories… We are so excited to be reading this book and learning the story of Aida Hernandez and U.S. immigration policy. Not only will it help us understand the situation at the border and the plight of many immigrants, but we hope it will also spark a conversation among us that will encourage us to advocate and act for change.

We hope reading book will provide for a lively and thoughtful discussion of immigration policies in our country. And we look forward to hearing the author, Aaron Bobrow-Strain on October 8, 7-9 p.m. on Zoom and Facebook live at www.facebook.com/DaneSanctuary Please register here to receive the Zoom link.