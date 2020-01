Aaron Konkol, Demetrius Wainwright, Paul Willis, Francisco Martinez, Richard Hildner , Darious Pro Pittman, Christopher Brickman

press release: This Tuesday's edition of Acoustic Tuesdays will feature the host, Aaron Konkol, his musical cohorts Demetrius Wainwright & Paul Willis from NATTY NATION, & some extra special guests, including former Natty members Francisco Martinez of Rebulu Group & Richard Hildner of Golpe Tierra, and also Darious Pro Pittman of 90 to Harmony, Christopher Brickman, & more! $10 gets you a free drink, & 2 sets of live music in an acoustic stylee!