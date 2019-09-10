press release: Fall Cycle Tuesday, Sept. 10 – Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019

Reception | Friday, Oct. 4, 6 – 8 p.m.

Gallery I – Swept Away: Aaron Laux & Katherine Steichen Rosing: Using the circle as a symbol of earth and eternity, Swept Away weaves a narrative of climate change. A rich tapestry of natural materials and impressions of ephemeral objects explore the effects of human disruptions to the equilibrium of the biosphere.

Gallery II – The Multiplicity of Being: Anwar Floyd-Pruitt & Xiaoyue Pu

Floyd-Pruitt and Pu explore themes of identity, society, and culture through portraiture. Floyd-Pruitt’s energetic mixed media self-portraits reflect on his past, present and future. Pu is a photographer whose images challenge elitism within the fashion industry and explore the multifaceted identity as Chinese through her use of the color red.

Gallery III – Unstill Lifes: Yeonhee Cheong & Jayne Reid Jackson: Yeonhee Cheong and Jayne Reid Jackson are artists who use their technical skill to transform everyday scenes into rich metaphors. Using watercolor and pastel, Cheong grapples with her identity in botanical self-portraits. Jackson’s mezzotints and etchings are literally and figuratively reflective, speaking to the fragility of life.