ONLINE: AAU James E. Sullivan Award Ceremony

press release: 90th Annual AAU James E. Sullivan Award Ceremony to air on Sports Stories With Denny Lennon on Wednesday, April 29, at 7 pm CST.

Each athlete will have the opportunity to participate in a one-on-one interview with Sport Stories' host, Denny Lennon, before the winner is presented live on the podcast.

Dana Rettke, a junior on the Wisconsin volleyball team, is one of 10 finalists for the 90th AAU James E. Sullivan Award. She was the youngest member of the 2019 U.S. National Team that won the Volleyball Nations League and earned a berth in the 2020 Olympics. The 6-foot-8 middle blocker is a three-time first-team All-American for the Badgers and was also named the 2019 Big Ten Conference Player of the Year and the 2019 American Volleyball Coaches Association Northeast Regional Player of the Year. Over her career, Rettke has earned three first-team All-Big Ten honors, two Academic All-Big Ten awards, and is an eight-time Big Ten Player of the Week. She was also a 2019-20 Honda Award finalist in volleyball.

Rettke has aided Wisconsin to three NCAA tournament appearances, including a national runner-up finish in 2019. She has the UW career record holder in hitting percentage and ranks among the top Badger players in kills, kills per set, total blocks, blocks per set, points and points per set.