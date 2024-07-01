ABC for Health 30th Anniversary Open House

to

media release: Help us Celebrate!

On Monday, July 1, 2024, help us celebrate ABC for Health’s 30th Anniversary. Join us from 3-6pm at the ABC offices (32 N. Bassett St. Madison, WI) for our Open House event with food, drink, tours, & stories.

About ABC

Founded in 1994, ABC for Health is a public interest law firm that promotes health equity and social justice. We help clients impacted by health disparities due to income, race, or poverty to connect to health care coverage and services in Wisconsin.

https://www.facebook.com/events/962783161922308

Info

Health & Fitness
608-261-6939
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - ABC for Health 30th Anniversary Open House - 2024-07-01 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - ABC for Health 30th Anniversary Open House - 2024-07-01 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - ABC for Health 30th Anniversary Open House - 2024-07-01 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - ABC for Health 30th Anniversary Open House - 2024-07-01 15:00:00 ical