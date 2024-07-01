ABC for Health 30th Anniversary Open House

media release: Help us Celebrate!

On Monday, July 1, 2024, help us celebrate ABC for Health’s 30th Anniversary. Join us from 3-6pm at the ABC offices (32 N. Bassett St. Madison, WI) for our Open House event with food, drink, tours, & stories.

About ABC

Founded in 1994, ABC for Health is a public interest law firm that promotes health equity and social justice. We help clients impacted by health disparities due to income, race, or poverty to connect to health care coverage and services in Wisconsin.

https://www.facebook.com/events/962783161922308