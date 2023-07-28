Abel Contemporary Gallery Exhibits

media release: July 28 – September 10, 2023: We present Delores Fortuna: Gestural Landscape, 2nd Annual Painting Invitational, and in no. 5: Rebecca Krinke: Anomaly Field Station (Wisconsin)

Opening Reception Friday, July 28, 5pm-8pm open to the public.

Shows open online Saturday, July 29, at 10 AM CDT.

In-Person Artist Talks:

Rebecca Krinke: Saturday, August 12, 2PM CDT

Delores Fortuna: August 26, 2pm CDT

Delores Fortuna : Gestural Landscape

“Forming function is a dance, often a tug-of-war between thought and object making.” Galena Illinois based ceramicist, Delores Fortuna, creates a variety of functional and sculptural work using both stoneware and porcelain, as well as glazes of her own formulation, fired in a gas reducing fiber kiln. Fortuna’s recent work has delved into the physicality of glaze surfaces, especially flow and gravity. Her work explores connections possible from merging minimalist glaze surfaces with Modernist form inspirations.

Group Show: 2nd Annual Painting Invitational

This exhibit includes the work of esteemed and established artists alongside impressive emerging talent, each with a distinctive point of view. They each employ masterful skill using color and pattern to tell us compelling stories. This exhibit feature the work of Dennis Nechvatal, Ann Orlowski, Gregory Schulte, George Shipperley, Skyler Simpson, Pranav Sood, Marissa Voytenko, and Jonathan Wilde.

In no. 5: Rebecca Krinke Anomaly Field Station (Wisconsin)

Rebecca Krinke is a visual artist and Professor of Landscape Architecture at the University of Minnesota. She creates indoor and outdoor environments fueled by nighttime dreams, daydream intuitions, and extraordinary experiences. Science and magic are both ways of making sense of the cosmos and these ways of seeing the world often coexist at the same time. Krinke offers her art as a catalyst to altered states and anomalous conversations.