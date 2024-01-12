Abel Contemporary Gallery Exhibits reception

media release: January 12 - February 25, 2024. Opening Reception Friday, January 12, 5 - 8pm. Shows Open Online Saturday January 13 at 10 am CST.

We present Deb Gottschalk – On the Water, Nocturne: Group Show, and in no.5: Interstitium by Matt Kuhlman

Events:

Matt Kuhlman Artist Talk – Saturday, February 3, 2PM

Deb Gottschalk : On the Water

Capturing a moment is a seemingly impossible task but is the lifework of Madison-based oil painter, Deb Gottschalk. In her exquisite renderings of water and sky, and often conversations between the two, Gottschalk achieves a tranquil yet dynamic stillness in the rippling surface of ponds and rivers, and the amorphous swirling of clouds. Gottschalk’s paintings capture a personal recollection of place— all based on very real places and intended to convey a sense of the time of day, the feel of the air, the precise moment.

Gottschalk takes hundreds of reference photographs, compositing elements of the images together to capture the precise sense of place.

Group Show : Nocturne

As we emerge from the darkest days of the year, we reflect on the beauty and serenity of night. Artists in a variety of media create works based on this ephemeral time of day. Artists in this show include Randall Berndt, Barry Roal Carlsen, Mary Hood, Kelli Hoppmann, William Lemke, John S. Miller, Charles Munch, Ann Orlowski, Gregory Schulte, Allan Servoss, George Shipperley, Diana Washa, and Jonathan Wilde.

In no. 5: Interstitium by Matt Kuhlman

Milwaukee-based artist Matt Kuhlman creates multimedia installations that play with the mechanics of perception. Interstitium refers to the newly recognized organ that runs through the entire body as a network that connects all of our internal organs. This installation combines drawing, projection, video, and mobile sculpture to challenge the notion of art as a static object, creating an environment that can be regarded as more than the sum of its parts and instead functions as a collective system that makes novel fleeting virtual images.