Abel Contemporary Gallery Exhibits

media release: Announcing Three New Shows: June 9 - July 23, 2023. Opening Reception Friday, June 9, 5-9 pm, open to the public. Shows open online Saturday, June 10 at 10 AM CDT

Atmosphere by Kay Brathol-Hostvet and Nick DeVries

Working primarily in soft pastel, Kay Brathol-Hostvet renders regional landscapes infused with her affection for and fascination with her Midwestern home. Each painting is inspired by a specific place and time, serving as visual record of the landscape it depicts often suggesting the deep history these bucolic scenes hold.

Minnesota artist, Nick DeVries, found his niche in wheel thrown ceramics. Inspired by clay’s extensive history and virtually limitless possibilities, DeVries’s work is constantly evolving. He sees his creative work as part of an ecosystem which both informs and is informed by his growing knowledge and skill in his art. His wheel thrown and altered porcelain forms are complemented by a restrained palette of glazes in a range of creamy whites and yellows, cool mineral blues, and earthy shades of green.

In-Person Artist Talk Sunday, June 11, 2PM: Join us at Abel Contemporary for a conversation with Kay Brathol-Hostvet and Nick DeVries where we will discuss their current work featured in Atmosphere followed by a Q&A with the audience.

Artifact: Group Show

This show will feature work which draws inspiration from anachronistic art and craft practices and applies those influences to contemporary art. Artists in this exhibit include: Karl Borgeson, Mary Fischer, Aris Georgiades, Nathan Hatch, Rick Hintze, Maggie Jaszczak, Richard Jones , Ali Kauss, Joanne Kirkland, Alex Mandli, Lauren Markley, Cate O’Connell Richards, Sandra Peterson, Susan Richter O’Connell, Reid Schoonover and Shumpei Yamaki.

no. 5: Homing Device - Chele Isaac and B.A. Harrington

This installation is a collaborative effort by Chele Isaac and BA Harrington. The work has evolved from conversations about finding one’s home in a culture unsettled by the idea of progress, defined by unchecked consumerist desire, a detachment from nature, and the belief that the future is somewhere ‘out there’.

In-Person Artist Talk Saturday, July 22, 2pm: Join us at Abel Contemporary for a conversation with Chele Isaac and B.A. Harrington where we will discuss their current work featured in Homing Device followed by a Q&A with the audience.