Abel Contemporary Gallery Exhibits reception

media release: April 19 - June 2, 2024

Jonathan Wilde – As I See it

Small Works: Group Show

no. 5: sanction by Craig Jun Li

Opening Reception Friday, April 19, 5 - 8 PM

Jonathan Wilde, As I See it: For over five decades Jonathan Wilde has devoted himself to cultivating an environment that is his home and simultaneously the subject matter for his artwork. Wilde's oil paintings capture intimate portraits of flora and fauna as well as the larger landscape of the Midwest. A Wisconsin native, Wilde relishes the local wildlife and the changing seasons in the woodlands, prairies, and wetlands surrounding his country home.

Artist Talk with Jonathan Wilde Saturday, May 11, 4pm

Small Works – Group Show: Continuing an annual tradition, Abel Contemporary Gallery invited artists from across the US to create works on a small scale. Impressive in its range of mediums, styles, and subject matter, this show features a unique array of art objects that fit into any collection. Artists in this exhibition include: Karl Borgeson, Kay Brathol Hostvet, Sandra Byers, Barry Roal Carlsen, Aris Georgiades, Mark Goudy, Gerit Grimm, Mary Fischer, Richard Jones, Tim Kowalczyk, Debbie Kupinsky, S.V. Medaris, Charlie Olson, Matt Repsher, Jean Roberts-Guequierre, Andy Rubin, Erica Schlueter, George Shipperley, Jose Sierra, Trina May Smith, Pranav Sood, and Adam Stoner.

no. 5: sanction by Craig Jun Li: "CJ" Craig Jun Li (b. 1998, China) is an artist based in Brooklyn, New York (Munsee Lenape land). Driven by research interests in circulation and semiotics, Li’s work often configures as inconstant installations utilizing perishable materials and architectural elements. Their practice aims to investigate the oscillation between a given subject and how it’s perceived. Li has recently exhibited at hatred 2 (New York), RAINRAIN (New York), Prairie (Chicago, IL), Canal Projects (New York) and lower cavity (Holyoke, MA). They are a current MFA candidate at Hunter College.