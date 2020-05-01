ONLINE: Abiding at the Heart: Blessing Empowerment of Je Tsongkhapa

press release: The source of all our suffering is our ignorance. If we have wisdom, there is no basis for experiencing problems. By relying upon the Guru Yoga of Je Tsongkhapa, our compassion, wisdom, and spiritual power naturally increase. For Kadampas, there are no more powerful teachings or blessings than those of Je Tsongkhapa. By opening our heart to Je Tsongkhapa and sincerely relying upon his help, our realizations will definitely grow. We will discover a deep, unshakable sense of inner peace that brings great meaning to our life.

Gen Kelsang Gomlam will provide an introductory talk on Friday Night. On Saturday, she will grant the empowerment and give teachings on Heart Jewel Practice: The Guru Yoga of Je Tsongkhapa. Sunday Retreat Sessions will provide guidance and commentary to inspire us to integrate this powerful practice into our busy lives. To register for any part of this event, or for more details, please visit our website: https://meditationinmadison. org

Cost for individual days: Full Schedule Details Click Here

$10 Friday night introduction (1 livestream)

$45 Saturday empowerment (3 livestreams)

$25 Sunday class and retreat (3 livestreams)

Cost for full weekend: Register Early for Best Discount

$70 non-members; $60 FP and GP members; $50 benefactors (through April 26)

$80 (when registering after April 26)

Please join us for any individual day or enjoy the entire weekend!