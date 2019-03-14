Able Baker, Camp Counselor, Woodsonby, Greased Crack
Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: A night of bedroom beats and indie treats at Communication!
8pm // 8$ // All Ages // Sober Space
FEATURING:
Able Baker: The beautiful tunes of a wavy coastline. Passionate singing to the moon. In new full form.
https://ablebaker.bandcamp.com
Camp Counselor from Saint Louis. Foam family. A museum of broken relationships. Delightful and warm.
https://actualcampcounselor.bandcamp.com/track/museum-of-broken-relationships
The premiere of Woodsonby! Local synth tweaker Tyler Wood's solo performance project! A rare treat not to be missed.
Greased Crack is a metal and noise duo. Singing sustain, unabashed oblivion.