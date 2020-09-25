ONLINE: Able Grey, Ayoo, DreamBay, Flynninho, Jwilli, Jet Blvck, Levity b2b Tvvin, Niick Niice, StopCallingMe, White Owl
Liquid 624 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Able Grey
press release: "SENSATION": ABLE GREY, AYOO, DREAMBAY, FLYNNINHO, JWILLI, JET BLVCK, LEVITY b2b TVVIN, NIICK NIICE, STOPCALLINGME , WHITE OWL
Presented by Liquid with Injoy & Be Nice Collective
In collaboration with several DJs & producers who got their start at Liquid and have since moved on to other cities, Liquid is hosting this showcase of "sensational" artists with whom our long lasting friends, said DJs & producers who made Liquid their home venue, have connected & collaborated in their new homes (namely Chicago & Milwaukee).
Friday September 25, 2020 | 8:00pm to 2:00am
Full production on-stage performance streaming live from Liquid
Live stream provided by Voyage Virtual
Free to view at:
https://www.mixcloud.com/live/
https://www.twitch.com/
https://www.facebook.com/
https://www.voyagevirtual.com/
More Info on Facebook Event Page:
https://www.facebook.com/
More info & links for each artist :
https://www.facebook.com/
https://www.facebook.com/
https://www.facebook.com/
https://www.facebook.com/
https://www.facebook.com/
https://www.facebook.com/
https://www.facebook.com/
https://www.facebook.com/
https://www.facebook.com/
https://www.facebook.com/
https://www.facebook.com/
https://www.facebook.com/