Abolish ICE: Dia De Los Muertos

press release: English below

Dia de Los Muertos

ABOLISH ICE: Celebracion en honor y por las vidas de los niños y adultos difuntos que han sido torturados y asesinados en manos de ICE o CBP, al igual todos aquellos hermanos Negros, Latinos y minorias asesinados en manos de la Policia.

Acompañenos a este evento que sera todo el dia, comenzando con la creacion de un Altar con ofrendas y todo lo tradicional, por miembros y voluntarios de la comunidad a las 10AM esta usted bienvenido! y su ayuda o presencia se aprecia (habra desayuno, tamales, bebidas calientes, Atole y chocolate mexicano gratis, por y para la comunidad)

El evento seguira con un Rally o mitin que comenzara a las 2pm con invitados y lideres de la comunidad que hablaran acerca de quien es ICE? por que debemos abolir esta organizacion criminal, como podemos organizar un movimiento firme local y estatal, habra una sesion de Conoce Tus Derechos y tambien invitados que hablaran acerca de todo lo que ICE o La pinche Migra han estado haciendo a nuestra comunidad por muchos años y activamente a immigrantes e indocumentados, al igual a aquellos que vienen en busca de unas vida mejor pero en vez en su camino son asesinados o torturados, como Jakelin Caal o Carlos Gregorio Hernandez Vasquez a quien vimos morir por horas en un video bajo custodia de la migra.

Finalizaremos con una Marcha y Caravana para mandar un mensaje a ciertos lideres y organizaciones locales para que usen su poder y se unan a esta lucha para defender a nuestros immigrantes, indocumentados locales y todos aquellos que buscan una mejor vida en este pais al igual los Dreamers y refugiados.

------------

Dia de Los Muertos ABOLISH ICE

Honoring and celebrating the lives of children and adults who have been murder in ICE detentions or by CBP as well our Black, Latinxs and all minorities brothers and sisters that have been killed by Police brutality.

Please join us to this All Day event. We will start with a gathering where all community members are welcome, we will have volunteers helping set up a traditional Altar de Muertos from 10AM until we are done with the set up. Your presence and support is appreciated. We will provide free hot drinks and traditional food like tamales and atole.

We will proceed with a Rally at 2PM where we will have speakers presenting stories of children murder by ICE, like Jakelin Caal’s and Carlos Gregorio’s, our speakers will talk about who is ICE? Why it needs to be ABOLISHED a long time ago, what are they currently doing to our communities and humans seeking a better life, and how to support and organize with us at a local and state level against ICE and the unfair and inhumane Immigration system that breaks our families and abduct or disappear working individuals off our communities. We will have a Know Your Rights training for community members and business owners, please have questions ready (if you have or come up with any) as we will have local Immigration Attorneys presenting this very important and educational essential. We will provide “I know my rights cards” for everyone , these cards are the ones you slide through the door when ICE comes to your house, detains you while driving or at work, they demand a warrant and provide local Immigration Attorney or Organizations info, you do not have to speak to them, we are working hard to educate and provide resources and emotional support to our community most affected by this attacks because WHO KEEP US SAFE? WE KEEP US SAFE!

We will wrap it up with a peaceful March & Car Caravan (bring your signs!) where we will send a message to our local officials and encourage them and organizations as well to use their power and unite force in this fight to fight for and defend Immigrants, undocumented folks, Dreamers and Refugees because SI SE PUEDE!

#HomeIsHere #ImmigrantsAreWelcomeHere

#AbolishICE

#ElPuebloUnidoJamasSeraVencido

Please wear a mask, we will have hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and extras masks if needed, we will practice social distancing and take care of each other. If you feel sick or have been exposed to Covid please stay home and let us know if we can help!