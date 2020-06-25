ONLINE: Abolitionist Restorative Justice Training

press release: The TimeBank Transformative Action Network is presenting a two hour training that meets people where they are on the journey of creating collaborative, sustainable change. Learn how to engage in liberated narratives. Learn how to identify and reject scripted complicity in white supremacist culture. Learn how to trust your heart and those of others in our ability to manifest justice on the spot. Build solidarity within and across communities of color. This intensive will challenge you, support your existing liberation practice and, help you connect with other like minded folks.

To register email tan.timebank@gmail.com

Donations accepted and go to the TimeBank's Black Leaders Scholarship Fund. Participants can earn TimeBank hours for investing their time in this work.