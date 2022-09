media release: Due to Ironman weekend of Sept. 9-11, MARRCH has rescheduled its speak-out and march for September 18, 2022.

Information on MARRCH can be accessed most easily on Facebook. The link below will take you to their page. Although this change wasn't made by First Unitarian Society, we apologize for any and all inconvenience.

https://www.facebook.com/ MadisonMARRCH