ONLINE: Abracadabra Earth Day Weekender

Bye Bye Plastic, a Foundation dedicated to eliminating single-use plastics from the music industry, will once again be curating the Eco-Activism segments of the festival. From daily panels to improv’ take-overs and roundtable discussions, including one with no other than the Seaspiracy team, viewers can look forward to an inspiring rhapsody of conversations around the planet curated especially with the music community in mind. Also, lookout for a special showcase from Bali. Together with Mixmag Asia & Sungai Watch, we’ll be working to help stop hundreds of tons of plastic from spilling out into the ocean with a stream like you've never seen before. With clubs reopening and festivals announcing, there has never been a better time to #PartyWithAPurpose; Bye Bye Plastic is ready to play for Planet Earth and has put you on the guest list.

Donate to Bye Bye Plastic - http://bit.ly/ABRA2021

BLOND:ISH, MAGIC GIANT, JOESKI, LEXLAY, LAUREN LANE and many more artists will be performing.

In collaboration with Bye Bye Plastic Foundation, ABRACADABRA Earth Day Weekender will feature global live music, dj’s performing LIVE from beach cleans around the world, wellness programming intertwined with environmental discussion panels and engaging workshops focused on restoring, sustaining, and protecting our planet. Make sure to tune in all weekend as we welcome in the era of social tokens & collect all the NFT’s as we guide you into the future and co-create abundance, love and Abracadabra magic! We’ve brought very special people together including Kip Andersen the director of the #1 Netflix documentary, ‘Seaspiracy’, Robin Schmidt from The Defiant who will be teaching us how get our crypto game on, and the Great Bingo Revival LIVE.

Let’s Evolve Together.

Created by BLOND:ISH and Liana Hillison, Abracadabra is a community of passionate dreamers, relentless in their pursuit to make a positive impact and drive change from the inside out. Abracadabra has produced annual gatherings in Tulum, Ibiza, and Mykonos since 2017 and now presents weekly live-streamed shows and festivals on Twitch. This 2021, they will merge their digital life back to the physical events, starting in Miami and then the world.