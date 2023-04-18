RSVP for Abraham's Woods Field Trip

media release: On April 27, naturalist Sylvia Marek leads an off-site field trip to view the spring ephemerals at Abraham’s Woods. This property, located between New Glarus and Monroe in Green County, contains exceptional examples of southern hardwood forests. Participants can expect a gentle hike to admire the spring beauty. People are invited to carpool to the site (Holy Wisdom is not providing transportation), and there will be an optional lunch stop on the way home at the cheese factories in Monroe,.

𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲

8:30 am | Carpool caravan departs Holy Wisdom

9:30 am | Arrive at Abraham’s Woods, spend 2-2.5 hours on site tour

12:00 pm | Depart for optional lunch stop in Monroe WI

2:00 pm | Arrive back at Holy Wisdom

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿

Sylvia Marek is an accomplished naturalist who has spent a lifetime studying and appreciating the natural world. She has led programs for UW Madison, the Arboretum and Holy WIsdom Monastery's Friends of Wisdom Prairie on a variety of topics.

Note: There are no bathroom facilities at Abraham’s Woods; plan accordingly.

Please register by April 18, 2023.