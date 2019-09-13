RSVP for Abstract Florals with Alcohol Inks
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Learn simple techniques for using alcohol inks to create vibrant, abstract floral paintings. Creating with alcohol inks is fun and surprising. You will create three paintings, and then mat them so you will leave with three pieces of art ready to frame. All supplies provided; no experience necessary. Youth Accepted: Ages 14 and up. Instructor: Beth Kluth, Artist
Time: 1-3:30pm, Sunday, September 22; Registration Deadline: Friday, September 13
OR: 6:30-9pm, Wednesday, November 6; Registration Deadline: Wednesday, October 30
Price: $60 per person