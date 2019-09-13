RSVP for Abstract Florals with Alcohol Inks

press release: Learn simple techniques for using alcohol inks to create vibrant, abstract floral paintings. Creating with alcohol inks is fun and surprising. You will create three paintings, and then mat them so you will leave with three pieces of art ready to frame. All supplies provided; no experience necessary. Youth Accepted: Ages 14 and up. Instructor: Beth Kluth, Artist

Time: 1-3:30pm, Sunday, September 22; Registration Deadline: Friday, September 13

OR: 6:30-9pm, Wednesday, November 6; Registration Deadline: Wednesday, October 30

Price: $60 per person