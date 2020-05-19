ONLINE: Accelerate Sustainability

press release: This half day workshop will connect you to the tools you need to accelerate sustainability at your organization.

Our Accelerate Sustainability Workshop is a professional development opportunity designed to help you start sustainability initiatives at your organization whether you’re brand new to the subject or well versed. Grounded in current sustainability plans and research, this workshop presents best practices, local case studies, primers on sustainability topics, and changemaking strategies. You will leave with a clear action plan for your projects to make change at your organization.

Topics include:

Current sustainability plans & research including The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Report, Dane County Climate Action Plan, The Natural Step, and more.

Overview on energy efficiency, renewables, food management, alternative transportation, and more.

Local case studies of organizations that successfully implemented sustainability initiatives.

Inspiration and resources to help you develop sustainability projects.

This program is a part of the Sustain Dane Membership. Membership includes attendance to our other sustainability programs including our Sustainable Breakfast Series and Green Team Roundtables. Learn more about becoming a member. Non-members can participate for a fee.

This workshop is building on the success of the 10-year-old MPower Champions Program. Through MPower, 110 organizations in Dane County completed over 570 sustainability projects, resulting in over 60 million lbs of CO2 emissions avoided and over 2 million dollars saved annually.

Contact us with questions: hello@sustaindane.org