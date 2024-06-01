media release: Access Ability Wisconsin (AAW) is hosting "Outdoors Access 4 All!™ - AAW 10th Anniversary Celebration" on June 1, 2024, at WG Lunney Park Shelter 2. The event will celebrate AAW's 10 year anniversary and feature a range of activities for people of all abilities, including adaptive fishing, kayaking, hand cycling, and wildlife photography. In addition to these activities, there will be a silent auction and raffle, food, and fundraising efforts to support AAW's mission. Attendees will also have the opportunity to hear inspiring stories, participate and connect with nature, and enjoy the great outdoors where nature is for everybody and everyBODY!