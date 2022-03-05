Accessible Winter Birding

press release: Join Madison Audubon and the Friends of Cherokee Marsh for a fun, accessible, and inclusive winter outing through beautiful Cherokee Marsh! Access Ability Wisconsin will bring several of their Outdoor Wheelchairs (OWCs), designed to allow individuals with mobility challenges to explore the outdoors independently and safely. Nature is for everybody, and every body!

Meet at the parking lot at the end of N. Sherman Ave at 9:30am. We’ll say hello, AAW’s team will demonstrate how to use the OWCs, and we’ll have a guided bird tour with Madison Audubon and the Friends of Cherokee Marsh.

Bring a water bottle or warm beverage to stay hydrated; feel free to bring a camera, binoculars, and/or field guide. We will also have binoculars available to borrow. Participation is limited to 15 people plus a waitlist. RSVP here.

FIELD TRIP LEADERS: Jan Axelson, Marcus Brown, and Kaitlin Svabek (ksvabek@madisonaudubon.org)

ACCESSIBILITY FEATURES:

Family-friendly and beginning birders are welcome!

AAW’s OWCs will be available on site to try out and use (be sure to let us know you are interested in the RSVP form below!)

Field trip leader is adept at birding by ear and able to accommodate those with visual impairments

APPROXIMATE DISTANCE: 0-1.5 miles, can be adjusted based on participants’ needs and desires