The Accords
Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro 6857 Paoli Road, Paoli, Wisconsin 53508
media release: The Accords is a Madison-based band of educators who focus on the meaning of "accord," or "to be in harmony with." We feature the vocal prowess of Adrienne Barberg with the acoustic backing of Brett Wilfrid, who often sing in harmony and offer a performance of easy-listening and engaging songs, including creatively reimagined covers.
