AceMo, Umi, NLP

press release: Natural Language Processing and WSUM 91.7 FM are excited to present 2019's first edition of JAMS with New York's AceMo.

AceMo (Vanity Press / Bootleg Tapes) | New York

https://soundcloud.com/acemo

Adrian Mojica, known as AceMo, is a chameleon of sorts, fitting in perfectly with a variety of NY scenes and sounds. His releases span the gamut from experimental hip-hop to juke to hardware house and techno that echoes the sounds of some of the city's most famous musical institutions. Black Populous, AceMo's 2017 LP on Bootlegs Tapes, is a masterclass in direct-to-tape production. It's filled with grit and hiss that reflect New York's daily grind. While his recent EP on Vanity Press showed a cleaner and more pristine view of electro and techno, AceMo hasn't strayed far from his roots.

+local support from

DJ Umi

Part of Yūgen Records and the long-running Foshizzle fam crew, expect modern heat mixed with DJ Umi's own productions.

NLP

Routine JAMS party-starter.

10:00 PM - 2:00 AM

10 bones (cash only, ATM on site)

21+