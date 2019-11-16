ACFA Household Pet Cat Show

press release: Open to the Public - Fun for the entire Family. Cage Decorating Contest, Cat Costume contest, Scavenger Hunt. Lunch Provided by Sun Prairie Fire Dept. & Angell Park Pavilion with Full Bar. Free General Admission, Public show hours 10am-3 pm. When coming to the show enter, use the Park St entrance, the entrance on Hwy N will be closed.

Enter your cat in the show! Enter online at: https://fs22.formsite.com/ACFA/HHPShow/index.html

https://www.facebook.com/events/385494982141495/