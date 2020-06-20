Abel Contemporary Gallery Reception

× Expand Photo by Jim Escalante Pranav Sood, "It all started with a kiss," acrylic on canvas, 2019.

"On a whim" and "spur of the moment" are yesterday's M.O.s, baby. Now it's all about reservations. The terrific Abel Contemporary Gallery in Stoughton is hosting real in-person opening receptions for its new shows, but controlling the crowds and the space by making them reservation-only. The first, for Ryan Myers' Put Your Boots On, opens June 5. Madison-based ceramicist Myers is inspired by pop culture and ancient history in the creation of his sometimes unsettling, human-animal-form vessels and sculptures. The gallery is limiting attendance to 25 persons at a time, with the evening divided into four one-hour sessions. Tickets (available here) are free and attendees can see all three of the gallery's concurrent shows: Myers', a group show called Constructed Landscape, and Pranav Sood's Life is About Love and Love is Complicated. A similar reception for Sood's show will take place Saturday, June 20, 5-7 p.m.; tickets here.

press release: June 5 - August 23 2020

We present Ryan Myers Put Your Boots On, Constructed Landscape : A Group Show, and Pranav Sood Life is About Love and Love is Complicated in no. 5.

Ryan Myers: Put Your Boots On

Madison based ceramicist, Ryan Myers, has long been fascinated with toys, cartoons, and American Folk Art traditions. Synthesizing these visual sources, Myers crafts utilitarian vessels and sculptures that speak to both youthful pop culture and an ancient history. This body of work was inspired in part by Myer’s daughter’s rain boots, which featured frog faces on the toes, and the common refrain of telling her to get on her boots. The phrase gestures toward a variety of possibilities-- the beginnings of an adventure, the hard work ahead, and the playfulness of wearing animal face boots.

Constructed Landscape: Group Show

Landscapes, painted, photographed, or otherwise evoke thoughts of untamed wildernesses and untouched nature; however, these scenes are rarely as wild as we are led to believe. This exhibition explores the obvious and unseen man-made forces that shape our landscapes featuring work in a variety of 2-D and 3-D media. Artists in this exhibition include: Ann Orlowski, Robert Farrell, Mary Fischer, Kay Brathol Hostvet, Jonathan Wilde, Allan Servoss, William Lemke, Eric Thomas Wolever, Kyle Johns, James Wade, Tiffany C. Bailey, Mike Rebholz, and Chris Gargan.

In no. 5: Pranav Sood Life is About Love and Love is Complicated

Born in Punjab, India, Pranav Sood creates bold, large scale acrylic paintings inspired by traditional art from his home. These meditations on familial and romantic relationships feature abstracted human and animal forms adorned with bright painstakingly-rendered patterns and lines. This body of work, Life is About Love and Love is Complicated, is Sood’s final project at the University of Wisconsin— Madison Masters of Fine Art Program.