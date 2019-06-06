Achieving Your Health Goals with Clinical Hypnosis

press release: Are you struggling to reach your health goals? Do you feel like you take one step forward, only to fall back into old habits and patterns? Hypnoanalysis is the most advanced form of therapeutic, clinical hypnotherapy and designed to uncover and treat the subconscious processes and patterns preventing you from achieving your goals. You have all the answers—now it’s time to uncover them.

6 pm - 7 pm, June 6, 2019, Essential Health at 636 Grand Canyon Drive