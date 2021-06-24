DJ Acideon

media release: Acideon and Crucible present: Insidious Live Dance of the Dark

at 8:30 pm CST June 24th, 2021. $5 cover, 21+

Come celebrate all things dark!!

Insidious is a night of hard dance, dark psy, goth, industrial and much more brought to you by Crucible Madison and Acideon. Insidious takes place every fourth Thursday of every month at The Crucible. Insidious will be streaming live on the Crucible's Twitch channel on Thursdays with music starting at 7:30 pm CST on Thursdays that aren't live at Crucible. See you on the dance floor!