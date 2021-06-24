Acoplados
to
Garver Feed Mill 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Luis Armacanqui
Acoplados
media release: Come dance the night away at Garver Feed Mill with The Acoplados Latin Project. This Madison staple explores the nuances of Latin American and Caribbean folk/popular music by using voices, the cajon, the guitar, and other instruments to explore melody, harmony and rhythm. Acoplados take listeners to the llanos of Venezuela, the solares of Cuba and the callejones of Lima Peru.
General Admission $20
Dance lessons at 7pm
Music from 8pm - 11pm
Info
Baum Revision