× Expand Luis Armacanqui Acoplados

media release: Come dance the night away at Garver Feed Mill with The Acoplados Latin Project. This Madison staple explores the nuances of Latin American and Caribbean folk/popular music by using voices, the cajon, the guitar, and other instruments to explore melody, harmony and rhythm. Acoplados take listeners to the llanos of Venezuela, the solares of Cuba and the callejones of Lima Peru.

General Admission $20

Dance lessons at 7pm

Music from 8pm - 11pm