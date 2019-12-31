press release: THE ACOUSTIC CHARLIES, Tuesday, December 31. Celebrate a festive New Year’s Eve with friends, neighbors, and The Acoustic Charlies - Chuck Bayuk, Chuck Gates and Jeff “Chuck” Laramie (of “Free Hot Lunch” fame!). They play classic Americana, Folk and other top songs from the '60s and ‘70s. This trio is a blast. We promise champagne and a festive celebration!

Concert details: Ticket prices for all shows are $20 for adults, $17 for 17 and under. All seats are reserved in advance and all proceeds go to our performers. To reserve your seat(s), send a check to David Wallner, 451 North Few Street, Madison, WI 53703; use PayPal (annedave@chorus.net); or stop by the house with your payment. Include your email address so we can contact you if necessary. If you can’t make a show, let us know at least three days before and we will refund your money if we can re-sell your ticket. Please note that we hold checks to be cashed after the concert date. Doors open ½ hour before start time for all concerts. It’s all general seating, and rest assured there’s not a bad seat in the house. At the concerts, we offer free snacks and (decaf) coffee, and beer, wine and soda for a small donation. Contact us at annedave@chorus.net for more info and to reserve your seats.