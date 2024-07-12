Acoustic Collective

to

Segoe Park 502 S. Segoe Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: The Midvale Heights Community Association sponsors four concerts, in Segoe Park, on Friday evenings, each July. The concerts are from 6:30 pm until 8:30 pm. (Note: no food carts this year, but Hy-Vee on Whitney Way is a convenient option for good meals to go.)

If the weather does not cooperate, then the concerts are moved indoors, a little farther north on Segoe Road, to the Covenant Presbyterian Church, 326 S Segoe Road.

Info

Segoe Park 502 S. Segoe Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Music
to
Google Calendar - Acoustic Collective - 2024-07-12 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Acoustic Collective - 2024-07-12 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Acoustic Collective - 2024-07-12 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Acoustic Collective - 2024-07-12 18:30:00 ical