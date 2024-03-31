media release (from Kiki's email list): March 31, 6 pm (doors at 5) Acoustic Wacos with Jon Langford, Dean Schlabowske and Jean Cook, suggested donation $20.

All those great Waco Brothers songs, just a little smaller and quieter. Thanks Easter bunny!

Note: If you ever see a show listed somewhere that I haven't announced yet, feel free to email me. I am always happy to take advance reservations.

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. I will be taking reservations for all shows. Once I have confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. There is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is one block over on Duncan or Ellenwood. Then take the little path up to MacArthur Ct and down the street to my house. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.

