Act a Lady

11/4-19, Bartell Theatre, at 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday (4 pm on 11/19) and 4 pm, 11/13. $50-$15.

media release: Written by Jordan Harrison; produced by StageQ Inc

When the men of a small, Prohibition-era town decide to put on a play dressed in “fancy-type, women-type clothes,” the whole community is affected: gender lines blur, eyebrows raise, identities explode, and life is forever changed. A thoughtful and hilarious Midwestern fable about the woman in every man and the man in every woman.

Cast

Miles — Donnovan Moen

Dorothy — Mikayla Mrochek

True — Davis Williams

Lorna — Leigha Vilen

Casper — Shawn D. Padley

Zina — Abby Pawelski

Venue: Evjue Stage

General Seating

