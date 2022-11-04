Act a Lady
Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
11/4-19, Bartell Theatre, at 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday (4 pm on 11/19) and 4 pm, 11/13. $50-$15.
media release: Written by Jordan Harrison; produced by StageQ Inc
When the men of a small, Prohibition-era town decide to put on a play dressed in “fancy-type, women-type clothes,” the whole community is affected: gender lines blur, eyebrows raise, identities explode, and life is forever changed. A thoughtful and hilarious Midwestern fable about the woman in every man and the man in every woman.
Cast
Miles — Donnovan Moen
Dorothy — Mikayla Mrochek
True — Davis Williams
Lorna — Leigha Vilen
Casper — Shawn D. Padley
Zina — Abby Pawelski
Venue: Evjue Stage
General Seating
StageQ Sliding Scale Ticket Prices: Choose the price that is right for you!
Accessible Level: $15
Suggested Level: $20
Superstar Level: $30
Legend Level: $50*
*All Legend Level patrons will be automatically added to the Friends of StageQ roster for this current season and receive all the benefits of at the Friend level.
COVID-19 UPDATES: (as of 5/2022)
StageQ requires all audience members to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19