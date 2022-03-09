ACT Diagnostic Testing
Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
press release: Sophomores, sign up now for a free ACT diagnostic test! While the juniors are taking their ACT, get a head start for your own test. The library is partnering with Galin Education to offer a realistic ACT experience. This diagnostic will help you work out some test-taking jitters as well as help you focus your studying.
