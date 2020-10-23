ONLINE: Acts to Grind: COVID-19 Edition

press release: Executive Director KelsyAnne Schoenhaar announced that Encore Studio for the Performing Arts is preparing its first all online production – “Acts to Grind – COVID 19 Edition”. Due to the need to for safety during the current pandemic, several of the productions are solo in nature while others have been creatively edited to bring people safely together.

Featured in Encore’s trademark “Acts to Grind” (a series of original short plays), is: “I’m Bigger Than That”, a solo work performed by Connie Alsum; “Songs from the Soul” performed by Christie Stadele – featuring Dylan Schroud and Joe Wahlers; “Chris Black – An Introduction”; “A Call of COVID Concern”, performed by Austin Wiedenbeck and Emily Elmer; “Decision 2020”, performed by Dawn Cieszynski, Premiere episodes of, “Ask Robbie” and “Randy Knows Everything”, performed by Robbie Morris and Randy Sands; “Masks suck”, performed by Leda Tyson; “Thoughts from our Resident Historian”, with Corin Reilly and… COVIDance.

Works written by Schoenhaar, and directed by Associate Artistic Director Heather Renken with Clarice Lafayette and Schoenhaar. Video production by Schoenhaar.

Show made available:

October 23 through November 2, 2020

Suggested donation of $5-20 per person. Additional donations appreciated.

All funds will be used to pay our professional repertory company actors.

Links will be made available from our Website and Facebook.

www.encorestudio.org

www.facebook.com/EncoreStudi