ONLINE: Ad 2 Madison

media release: Ad 2 Madison is hosting our annual Diversity Panel virtually on Tuesday, May 18 over the lunch hour (noon-1:30 p.m.). This is a free event.

Panelists include:

David Clark-Sally - Owner, Clark-Sally Consulting

Masood Akhtar - Entrepreneur, Founder of We Are Many - United Against Hate

Lisa Koenecke - Counselor Educator (Adjunct Faculty) Lakeland University

Terry Tao - Senior Instructional Designer & Team Lead, University of Wisconsin - Extended Campus

Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83270800052?pwd=WlQ1V0dMeUVadGsyZHZaOE9jQXJ6UT09

Meeting ID: 832 7080 0052

Passcode: 142827