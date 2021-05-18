ONLINE: Ad 2 Madison

media release: Ad 2 Madison is hosting our annual Diversity Panel virtually on Tuesday, May 18 over the lunch hour (noon-1:30 p.m.). This is a free event. 

Panelists include: 

  • David Clark-Sally - Owner, Clark-Sally Consulting
  • Masood Akhtar - Entrepreneur, Founder of We Are Many - United Against Hate
  • Lisa Koenecke - Counselor Educator (Adjunct Faculty) Lakeland University
  • Terry Tao - Senior Instructional Designer & Team Lead, University of Wisconsin - Extended Campus

Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83270800052?pwd=WlQ1V0dMeUVadGsyZHZaOE9jQXJ6UT09

Meeting ID: 832 7080 0052

Passcode: 142827

Info

Careers & Business
Google Calendar - ONLINE: Ad 2 Madison - 2021-05-18 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - ONLINE: Ad 2 Madison - 2021-05-18 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - ONLINE: Ad 2 Madison - 2021-05-18 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - ONLINE: Ad 2 Madison - 2021-05-18 12:00:00 ical