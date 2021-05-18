ONLINE: Ad 2 Madison
media release: Ad 2 Madison is hosting our annual Diversity Panel virtually on Tuesday, May 18 over the lunch hour (noon-1:30 p.m.). This is a free event.
Panelists include:
- David Clark-Sally - Owner, Clark-Sally Consulting
- Masood Akhtar - Entrepreneur, Founder of We Are Many - United Against Hate
- Lisa Koenecke - Counselor Educator (Adjunct Faculty) Lakeland University
- Terry Tao - Senior Instructional Designer & Team Lead, University of Wisconsin - Extended Campus
Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83270800052?pwd=WlQ1V0dMeUVadGsyZHZaOE9jQXJ6UT09
Meeting ID: 832 7080 0052
Passcode: 142827
