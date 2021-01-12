ONLINE: Ad 2 Madison

media release: The Art of Self-Alignment: Allow Your Well-Being to Flow in the New Year!

Learn how to develop a higher emotional intelligence, replenish your energy and positive connection, and start the new year right!

Many young professionals feel more stressed out and burned out than ever before. The constant pressure of trying to make more, achieve more, and do more makes life balance and personal well-being much harder to find. It's no wonder that so many people are experiencing a lack of energy, security, and connection.

The good news is you can make a change today. You can start to take back your power!

Join us for this virtual motivational event with Doug Stampfli, business owner, professional educator, speaker, and coach to learn how to replenish your energy and calibrate to your best self in the new year!

Register to get the Zoom link here: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0scOquqDstGNdxFqpuEIhtcDJ67G6fxykD

RSVP on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/events/856859608423526/