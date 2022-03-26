ONLINE: Ad Hoc String Band

media release: The Something To Do Music Series, Live@StillGood's: A winter online music series filmed at Stillgood’s, located at 1521 Williamson St. However, the only audience will be online, streaming on Facebook.

Bored during this endless pandemic & yearning for something new and fresh, a trio of local music acts are hosting an online music series filmed inside a used clothing store. They are doing this series to get you through some cold months, all streaming for free from Stillgood’s clothing store on Madison’s fashionable and funky near East side.

Saturday, March 26 Ad Hoc String Band

8pm