STEVE BORCHARDT, PERRY BAIRD, and CHRISTIAN ELLESTAD first came together as THE AD HOC TRIO in 2021 for Fort Atkinson’s Rhythm Remix fest. Encouraged by the sound they developed and the response of audiences, they’ve continued their musical collaboration performing a blend of folk, pop, country, and traditional songs. Steve and Perry handle vocals, accompanying on acoustic guitars, while Steve also plays mandolin and Christian fleshes out the trio’s offerings with delicate violin enhancements.

As solo musicians and as members of various area musical groups through the years, the three are familiar to Carpe audiences. Borchardt and Ellestad have played with The Merry Horde bluegrass band and Baird previously partnered with Mike and Patty McDougal in The Buzzards and currently is in the Rose Among Thorns quartet. Borchardt and Baird are Fort Atkinson natives, while Ellestad hails from Sun Prairie.