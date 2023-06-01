media release: Cabaret series: Our historic Capitol Theater is turned into an elegant cabaret with hors d’oeuvres in the lobby and gourmet dinner on stage.

Join Broadway’s original Aladdin and Grammy-nominated artist Adam Jacobs as he explores the prolific songbook of the incomparable Alan Menken. Featuring classic songs from hits such as Newsies, The Little Mermaid, Hercules, Aladdin and more, his show will have folks of all ages singing throughout the theater.