7:30 pm on 9/21 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 9/22-23, Comedy on State. $20-$5.

media release: Adam Ray just wrapped YOUNG ROCK for NBC, the story of Dwanye “The Rock” Johnson’s life. Ray most recently starred in the indie comedy THE BELLMEN, also starring Thomas Lennon & Richard Kind, and seen on HBO’s CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT for Netflix, as well as season 2 of AMERICAN VANDAL. Ray was a regular on LIGHTS OUT with David Spade & currently on The Adam Carolla Show, Adam is known from his work opposite Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy in Paul Feig’s buddy cop comedy THE HEAT, as well as Feig’s SPY and the reboot of GHOSTBUSTERS, in which he voiced the iconic character of SLIMER and played a supporting role as well. Adam co-hosted the comedy game show SEPARATION ANXIETY on TBS with comedian Iliza Schlesinger, and has guest-starred on 2 Broke Girls, Workaholics, Silicon Valley and HBO’s BALLERS. Adam was also a cast member in the reboot of the sketch comedy franchise MADtv for the CW, and played Joey McIntyre’s manager on the POP NETWORK show RETURN OF THE MAC. He has written for MTV’s PUNK’D, Adam Devine’s House Party, and the reboot of MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER. Ray headlines the top comedy clubs in the country, and has been featured on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, as well as Adam Devine’s House Party on Comedy Central. You can hear Adam’s voice on cartoons like Dreamwork’s TROLLS, Adult Swim’s Rick & Morty & Super Mansion, and as Swift Wind in the Dreamworks SHE-RA, streaming on NETFLIX, various voices on Tony Hale’s ARCHIBALDS’S NEXT BIG THING, and this summer as Rueben in Hulu’s CROSSING SWORDS with Seth Green, Tony Hale & Wendy McClendon-Covey. Adam also hosts the popular About Last Night podcast, which has welcomed guests such as Melissa McCarthy, Dana Carvey, Susan Sarandon, Bill Burr, Nick Swardson, Lisa Kudrow, Tony Danza, Jason Derulo, Neil Patrick Harris, Sebastian Maniscalco, Tiffany Haddish, Henry Winkler, Jeff Garlin, Jokoy, Sandra Bullock, Gary Payton, Sue Bird, Whitney Cummings, Marc Maron, and Kevin Nealon. His hilarious sketches and standup comedy clips have garnered over 50 million views on YouTube & can all be viewed at adamraycomedy.com.