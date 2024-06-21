media release: Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) and Madison Parks are hosting free, Adapted Family Swims on Friday, June 21 and August 16, 5:30-7pm, and Saturday, July 20, 10-11:30am, at the Goodman Pool, 325 W Olin Ave.

The event is open to individuals who have disabilities, their caregivers and their families. The pool has a zero-depth entry and water wheelchairs are available.

According to Michelle Borkovec, MSCR Adapted Recreation and Sports Specialist, “It's an event where anyone with a disability can feel comfortable and welcome."

In addition to the Adapted Family Swim Night, MSCR offers classes year-round for people who have disabilities like chair exercise, city club, dance and move, water walking, yoga and more, go to mscr.org.

MSCR is Madison’s recreation department offering a wide range of programs for all ages. Programs include arts, enrichment, camps, fitness, outdoors, sports, swimming, adapted recreation and more. Go to mscr.org or call 608-204-3000 for more information.