ONLINE: Adapting to a Changing Coast: Options and Resources for Building Resilient Lake Michigan Coastal Communities

media release: One of the unique challenges of living on the shores of the Great Lakes is the variability of their water levels. Since the record low monthly average water level on Lake Michigan in January 2013, heavier rainfall and lower evaporation drove a rapid rise. Lake Michigan coastal communities are dealing with increased coastal flooding and bluff erosion, submerged beaches, and damaged infrastructure. This presentation shares a range of options to help property owners and local officials build resilience to coastal hazards. The options were generated by an integrated assessment of the impacts of variable water levels on eight coastal communities in Milwaukee and Ozaukee Counties funded by the University of Michigan. The presentation also describes how the integrated assessment served as a catalyst for the creation of a coastal resilience community of practice in southeastern Wisconsin.

For connection information for future talks, follow Wisconsin Sea Grant on Facebook or Twitter.