RSVP for ADAW Charity Golf Classic

press release: On behalf of the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin (ADAW) and those we serve, we invite you to enjoy a day on the greens for our 25th Annual Charity Golf Classic taking place on Monday, June 21, at Cherokee Country Club, in Madison.

Registration starts at 9 am, golf at 10 am. Raffle at 3 pm.

Your support gives hope to those in our community who are impacted by dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease. At ADAW we provide services and programs free of charge to persons with a diagnosis, their caregivers, and their families. As “partners along the journey,” we offer personalized advice, education, and support from the point of diagnosis to the late stages of the disease.

Your contributions to ADAW stay right here in Wisconsin and support our communities. Donations from individuals and businesses, special events, and grants from private organizations make up nearly all our operating income—which means that registering to attend this event will have a profound and direct impact.

Please Register to Golf by June 7.To request an invoice, or for more information on sponsorship opportunities please contact Becky Mulhern at 920-765-3359 or becky.mulhern@alzwisc.org