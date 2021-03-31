ADAW Virtual Silent Auction

press release: Private support is critical in maintaining our day-to-day assistance for people facing all forms of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease. Because of people like you, the Alzheimer's and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin (ADAW) will continue improving the lives of community members impacted by dementia, engaging and empowering them through support, education, and research.

With your support, the families we serve will not go through this journey alone.

Bidding begins Wednesday, March 31, at 10 and ends April 6 at noon. 100% of your donation stays in Wisconsin, helping our local community with personalized support, education, advocacy on public policy issues, and promoting research at the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center for a cure and better treatments.