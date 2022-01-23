ONLINE: Addressing Climate Change Through Climate Justice

media release: Sun. Jan. 23 2:00 pm Addressing Climate Change Through Climate Justice – an online Widening the Circle discussion with John E. Peck, executive director of Family Farm Defenders. Hosted by Echo Valley Hope. We know that frontline and underrepresented communities are often more affected by climate change than others. The solutions suggested to mitigate climate change can also exacerbate the situation for these communities. Climate justice focuses on local impacts and experience, inequitable vulnerabilities, the importance of community voice, and demands for community sovereignty and functioning. Join us to discuss what is needed to bring about a just transition towards climate justice. For login details, visit the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/ events/335669708413022