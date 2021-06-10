ONLINE: Addressing Illegal Grey Crowned Crane Poisoning in Lwengo District, Southcentral Uganda

media release: International Crane Foundation talk by Field Officer Gilbert Tayebwa and Kenya Coordinator Dr. Joseph Mwangi.

Ranked as Endangered on the IUCN Red List of threatened species, the Grey Crowned Crane population continues to decline in Uganda due to increasing and threatening human activities. Illegal crane poisoning continues to cause crane deaths in Lwengo District in Southcentral Uganda. More than 60 cases of crane poisoning-related incidents were recorded in March and April 2021 due to human and crane conflict.

Local communities in this region perceive that resorting to crane poisoning and other threatening, illegal activities are feasible measures for managing and halting agricultural crop damages caused by cranes on their farmlands. Under the African Crane Conservation Program, the International Crane Foundation, in a partnership with endangered Wildlife Trust, is working towards addressing these challenges to ensure tolerance of Grey Crowned Cranes so that local communities and cranes live in harmony.