ONLINE: Addressing Inequities in School Policies, Policing, and Discipline Practices

media release: School discipline and policing continues to be characterized by racial disparities that necessitate structural change. Addressing Inequities in School Policies, Policing, and Discipline Practices seeks to engage campus, community, and national experts in exploring the complex issues surrounding the subject and promoting action toward creating more equitable and safe environments for students, staff, and faculty in schools.The Real Talk for Real Change symposia series is open to the public and focuses on the critical issues of racial justice in education by centering the voices of UW–Madison scholars of color and community members.

