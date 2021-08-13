Adem Tesfaye Band, Xander Anim, DJ Vilas Park Sniper

× Expand courtesy Adem Tesfaye New York City-based musician Adem Tesfaye is a Madison native.

press release: Madison’s Central BID presents: Mad Lit

Join Greater Madison Music City Project every other Friday, starting July 2 through October 8, on the 100 block of State Street for Mad Lit, a new free concert series featuring live music and highlighting local artists, and businesses of color. The series will run from 8 PM until 11 PM and will include pop-up shops, visual exhibits, and community-led workshops.

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted State Street businesses and culture, and this new event series is a way to help revitalize the 100 block of State Street. Although this area has not always been a welcoming space for people of color, the social justice murals that went up during the summer and fall of 2020 brought a new and diverse group of people downtown — some for the first time.

Mad Lit builds on that momentum by highlighting music, art, and small businesses run by people of color, using the outdoor spaces around the 100 block of State Street for fun, inclusive events designed to bring the community together.

The Mad Lit event series will adhere to public health guidelines on outdoor gatherings, and attendees are encouraged to continue using preventative COVID-19 measures such as hand-washing, social distancing, and wearing a mask if not fully vaccinated.

Thank You to Our Sponsors: Urban Community Arts Network (UCAN), The City Of Madison , American Family Insurance, Madison Arts Commission, Dane Arts, Madison Central BID, Great Dane Brewery, 107State, Downtown Madison Inc, UJAMAA Business Network, Madison Black Chamber of Commerce, All of Us Research Program, Destination Madison, and Greater Madison Music City.